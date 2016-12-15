"Evernote announced that it will roll out a new privacy policy on January 23, and the changes have users threatening to abandon the service.Evernote’s new privacy policy allows employees to read your notes | TechCrunch
The policy changes have to do with machine learning, which Evernote says it is using to “help you get the most out of your Evernote experience.” Evernote wants to let its machine learning algorithms crunch your data, but it doesn’t want to stop there — the company also wants to let some of its employees read your notes so it can ensure that the machine learning is functioning properly.
“The latest update to the Privacy Policy allows some Evernote employees to exercise oversight of machine learning technologies applied to account content,” Evernote said in an announcement of the new privacy policy. “While our computer systems do a pretty good job, sometimes a limited amount of human review is simply unavoidable in order to make sure everything is working exactly as it should.”"
Thursday, December 15, 2016
Evernote’s new privacy policy allows employees to read your notes | TechCrunch
A new Evernote policy the Microsoft OneNote team is sure to appreciate
Posted by Peter O'Kelly at 7:48 AM
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)