"It wasn’t really a conversation. Dorsey essentially gave Snowden a massive platform — over 150,000 people watched — to broadcast his opinions about why government surveillance is wrong and why technology companies should not participate.Jack Dorsey’s interview with Snowden sends a strong anti-surveillance message to Trump - Recode
Dorsey’s decision to host Snowden was a bold move in the run-up to President-elect Trump’s inauguration. Airing such a divisive political figure as Snowden sends a clear message to the incoming president that Twitter will not participate in dragnet government surveillance programs that bypass due process."
Wednesday, December 14, 2016
Also see Jack Dorsey, who created Donald Trump’s beloved Twitter, has not been invited to the tech summit. Sad! (Recode)
Posted by Peter O'Kelly at 7:38 AM
