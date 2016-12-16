"Police across the country will now have a harder time singling out individual Twitter users. Twitter announced today that it has cut off all geospatial intelligence data being sold to police intelligence centers, also known as fusion centers.Twitter cuts off geospatial data access for police intelligence centers - The Verge
The geospatial intelligence tool was being provided by Dataminr, an analytics firm partially owned by Twitter, which has exclusive access to the company’s live data feed or “firehose.” Dataminr introduced the system in March, and the ACLU of Northern California found evidence that at least one center had access to it for months afterwards. After a review, Twitter confirmed today that the tool is no longer in use by any such agencies."
Friday, December 16, 2016
In other tangled-Web news, see Trump’s Election Boosted Demand For Palantir Shares, Investor Says (BuzzFeed)
