"Yahoo, already reeling from its September disclosure that 500 million user accounts had been hacked in 2014, disclosed Wednesday that a different attack in 2013 compromised more than 1 billion accounts.Yahoo Says 1 Billion User Accounts Were Hacked - The New York Times
The two attacks are the largest known security breaches of one company’s computer network.
The newly disclosed 2013 attack involved sensitive user information, including names, telephone numbers, dates of birth, encrypted passwords and unencrypted security questions that could be used to reset a password. Yahoo said it is forcing all of the affected users to change their passwords and it is invalidating unencrypted security questions — steps that it declined to take in September."
Thursday, December 15, 2016
Another record for Yahoo (and perhaps another acquisition price discount for Verizon)
Posted by Peter O'Kelly at 7:11 AM
