Also see I got a contact high just reading this bananas profile of WeWork’s founder | The Verge; the full WSJ article may also be available without a subscription
"WeWork has attracted scrutiny over its unusual business model and governance structure, but the company’s strangeness seems to start at the top with CEO and co-founder Adam Neumann, according to a remarkable profile in The Wall Street Journal.WeWork’s Adam Neumann wants to live forever, be king of the world and the first trillionaire, says report | CNBC
Neumann has expressed interest in becoming Israel’s prime minister and the president of the world, living forever, and becoming the world’s first trillionaire, the Journal reported, citing people familiar with the situation. He is also said to have told employees that the company could one day end world hunger."
