"A Chinese app that lets users convincingly swap their faces with film or TV characters has rapidly become one of the country’s most downloaded apps, triggering a privacy row.Chinese deepfake app Zao sparks privacy row after going viral | The Guardian
Released on Friday, the Zao app went viral as Chinese users seized on the chance to see themselves act out scenes from well-known movies using deepfake technology, which has already prompted concerns elsewhere over potential misuse.
Zao is owned by Momo Inc, a Tinder-like dating service that is listed on the US Nasdaq."
