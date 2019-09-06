See Creating a data set and a challenge for deepfakes | Facebook AI blog for more details
"Facebook fears that AI-generated “deepfake” videos could be the next big source of viral misinformation—spreading among its users with potentially catastrophic consequences for the next US presidential election.Facebook is making its own AI deepfakes to head off a disinformation disaster | MIT Technology Review
Its solution? Making lots of deepfakes of its own, to help researchers build and refine detection tools.
Facebook has directed its team of AI researchers to produce a number of highly realistic fake videos featuring actors doing and saying routine things. These clips will serve as a data set for testing and benchmarking deepfake detection tools. The Facebook deepfakes will be released at a major AI conference at the end of the year."
