On a related note, see Are Democrats ready for the coming disinformation tsunami? | Washington Post
"Speaking at a private event hosted by data company Splunk, Obama explained how he had approached the job, including some 3,000 political appointments, before offering this advice: “The other thing that is helpful is not watching TV or reading social media."
“Those are two things I would advise, if you're our president, not to do,” he said. “It creates a lot of noise and clouds your judgment.”"Obama offers a thinly veiled critique of Trump’s penchant for social media and TV news | Washington Post
