Critique different
"The backlash comes from people who say they suffer from an obscure and perplexing condition called ‘‘trypophobia’’ - a fear of clusters of small holes like those found in shoe treads, honeycombs and lotus seed pods. Essex University Professor Geoff Cole, a self-diagnosed trypophobe and researcher in the United Kingdom who studies the condition calls it ‘‘the most common phobia you have never heard of.’’Does the new iPhone creep you out? Scientists grapple with why tiny holes scare some people | Boston Globe
The phobia isn’t recognized in the Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders, which psychologists and psychiatrists use to diagnose patients. But self-described sufferers and some researchers claim the images can evoke a strong emotional response and induce itching, goose bumps, and even nausea and vomiting."
