From an excerpt of Bob Iger's new book, The Ride of A Lifetime: Lessons Learned from 15 Years as CEO of the Walt Disney Company; on a related note, see Disney CEO Bob Iger has resigned from Apple’s board | The Verge
"With every success the company has had since Steve’s death, there’s always a moment in the midst of my excitement when I think, I wish Steve could be here for this. It’s impossible not to have the conversation with him in my head that I wish I could be having in real life. More than that, I believe that if Steve were still alive, we would have combined our companies, or at least discussed the possibility very seriously."“We Could Say Anything to Each Other”: Bob Iger Remembers Steve Jobs | Vanity Fair
No comments:
Post a Comment