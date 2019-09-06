A handy option, if you're still hanging on to any non-Apple devices...
"Apple Music is getting a big expansion today with a new web interface that will let subscribers stream music directly from a browser without having to install iTunes or a separate Apple Music app. The new web interface launches today as a public beta for subscribers at beta.music.apple.com.Apple Music launches on the web | The Verge
The interface looks a lot like Apple’s new standalone Music app that the company is launching with macOS Catalina later this year, except it runs inside a web browser. Apple says that it should work in all browsers, including Google Chrome, and on all devices, including Windows 10, Chrome OS, and even mobile platforms like Android."
No comments:
Post a Comment