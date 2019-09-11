Check the full post for a recap of the event highlights.
The 5 biggest announcements from Apple’s September 2019 event | The Verge
"Apple’s big hardware event for 2019 has wrapped, and, as expected, it brought a bounty of exciting announcements. Of course, the iPhone 11 happened — and, yes, a version is really called the iPhone 11 Pro Max — but there were a bunch of other good moments that are worth talking about."Perhaps the most significant news -- iPhone pricing (also see Apple’s iPhone 11 Has a New Feature: A Lower Price | NYT):
The 5 biggest announcements from Apple’s September 2019 event | The Verge
No comments:
Post a Comment