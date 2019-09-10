Fund different
"SoftBank and its Saudi-backed Vision Fund have pumped more than $10bn into the office space provider. But SoftBank’s enthusiasm for a listing has waned as bankers have slashed the valuation they believe the We Company can attain when it lists.SoftBank urges WeWork to shelve IPO | FT
Advisors for the We Company were said to still be testing investor appetite at a valuation of between $15bn and $20bn, according to people briefed on the matter. That is far below the $47bn valuation given to WeWork when SoftBank invested $2bn in the business this year.
SoftBank itself is trying to raise $108bn for a second Vision Fund to invest in technology start-ups. The Japanese group could face challenges raising that sum if the We Company were to list at a steep discount to its last funding round, the people said."
No comments:
Post a Comment