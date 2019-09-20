skip to main
Peter O'Kelly's Reality Check
Better living through collaboration and conceptual modeling
Friday, September 20, 2019
Maybe wait to install macOS Safari 13...
... if you use the Evernote Web Clipper; the OneNote macOS Safari extension was also disallowed (along with many others).
From an Evernote email message:
The contents of this site are my personal opinions and do not represent my employer's view in any way.
