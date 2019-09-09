Also see Microsoft Says Trump Is Treating Huawei Unfairly | Bloomberg and Microsoft’s president chides Facebook, urges new approaches to combat weaponization of tech | Washington Post
"Market shifts and the evolution of Microsoft’s business over the years help explain the transformation. It is less a consumer company than its peers. For example, Microsoft’s Bing search engine and LinkedIn professional network sell ads, but the company as a whole is not dependent on online advertising and the harvesting of personal data, unlike Facebook and Google.How Top-Valued Microsoft Has Avoided the Big Tech Backlash | NYT
And while big, Microsoft no longer looms as the threatening bully it was in the personal computer era. The company is a healthy No. 2 in markets like cloud computing (behind Amazon) and video games (behind Sony) rather than a dominant No. 1.
“Microsoft can afford to be more self-righteous on some of those social issues because of its business model,” said David B. Yoffie, a professor at the Harvard Business School."
